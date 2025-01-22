Exchange evolution: Nasdaq president Tal Cohen on why fintech is now mission critical
With Nasdaq’s technology now used by 97% of the world’s global systemically important banks, its president explains why fintech has become fundamental to financial services stability, why the sell side needs help to manage growing market complexity – and how Nasdaq is riding this wave to become far more than just an exchange.
New York-based Nasdaq is the second-largest global stock exchange by market cap and the most active stock trading in the US by volume, operating three equities and six options markets in the US alongside a thriving market network across the Nordics and Baltics.
Who is Tal Cohen?
– Joined Nasdaq in 2016 as head of North America equities, promoted to president in January 2023.
– Responsible for the firm’s North America and European markets as well as its portfolio of marketplace technology, surveillance, risk management and regulatory reporting solutions.
– Former CEO of Chi-X (2010-16), an innovative consortium-backed operator of alternative market trading venues.
– Former board director of the Canadian Depository for Securities and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.