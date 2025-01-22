Exchange evolution: Nasdaq president Tal Cohen on why fintech is now mission critical

CAPITAL MARKETS

Laurie McAughtry
January 22, 2025

With Nasdaq’s technology now used by 97% of the world’s global systemically important banks, its president explains why fintech has become fundamental to financial services stability, why the sell side needs help to manage growing market complexity – and how Nasdaq is riding this wave to become far more than just an exchange.

New York-based Nasdaq is the second-largest global stock exchange by market cap and the most active stock trading in the US by volume, operating three equities and six options markets in the US alongside a thriving market network across the Nordics and Baltics.

Who is Tal Cohen?


– Joined Nasdaq in 2016 as head of North America equities, promoted to president in January 2023.

– Responsible for the firm’s North America and European markets as well as its portfolio of marketplace technology, surveillance, risk management and regulatory reporting solutions.

– Former CEO of Chi-X (2010-16), an innovative consortium-backed operator of alternative market trading venues.

– Former board director of the Canadian Depository for Securities and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.



Laurie-McAughtry-headshot-960.jpg
Laurie McAughtry
Laurie McAughtry is global head of capital markets at Euromoney, responsible for all asset classes including ECM, DCM, FX and derivatives. Based in London, she has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including research, analysis, editorial, events and publishing.
