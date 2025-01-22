Exchange evolution: Nasdaq president Tal Cohen on why fintech is now mission critical

Who is Tal Cohen?

– Joined Nasdaq in 2016 as head of North America equities, promoted to president in January 2023.

– Responsible for the firm’s North America and European markets as well as its portfolio of marketplace technology, surveillance, risk management and regulatory reporting solutions.

– Former CEO of Chi-X (2010-16), an innovative consortium-backed operator of alternative market trading venues.

– Former board director of the Canadian Depository for Securities and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.