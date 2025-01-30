IFC’s Garcia Mora on the roadmap to scale climate finance

In this fireside chat, the IFC’s Alfonso Garcia Mora highlighted the four pillars for a successful strategy in mobilising climate finance:

Reforming policy and regulatory reforms at a country and global level; Aligning the existing 30-plus different taxonomies across the world; Developing innovative and targeted financial instruments; Creating new partnerships to maximise collaboration.

“We have a big coordination failure,” says Garcia Mora on the need for institutions to work closely together, highlighting the role of multilateral bodies. Climate investments are, after all, a business opportunity. Despite the daunting task, the executive believes “the glass is half full”. See the full interview below.