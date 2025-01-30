IFC’s Garcia Mora on the roadmap to scale climate finance
Euromoney’s head of capital markets Laurie McAughtry interviews Alfonso Garcia Mora, vice-president for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean of the International Finance Corporation, during the 30th edition of the CEE Forum in Vienna.
In this fireside chat, the IFC’s Alfonso Garcia Mora highlighted the four pillars for a successful strategy in mobilising climate finance:
Reforming policy and regulatory reforms at a country and global level;
Aligning the existing 30-plus different taxonomies across the world;
Developing innovative and targeted financial instruments;
Creating new partnerships to maximise collaboration.
“We have a big coordination failure,” says Garcia Mora on the need for institutions to work closely together, highlighting the role of multilateral bodies. Climate investments are, after all, a business opportunity. Despite the daunting task, the executive believes “the glass is half full”. See the full interview below.