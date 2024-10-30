Deutsche Börse’s Jens Hachmeister: ‘Spotify’ digital assets infrastructure to future-proof Europe’s markets

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS
DIGITAL ASSETS DEEPDIVE
NEW-Capital-Markets-Digital-Assets-Deepdive-1750x200.jpg

Deutsche Börse’s Jens Hachmeister: ‘Spotify’ digital assets infrastructure to future-proof Europe’s markets

Jens-Hachmeister-Deutsche-Borse-960.jpg

While some banks are embracing DLT and digital assets, those who have not yet defined their strategy risk being left behind. In the first of our new Digital Assets Deepdive series, the head of issuer services and new digital markets at Deutsche Börse argues the importance of updating market infrastructure to accommodate these rapidly evolving developments.

Laurie McAughtry
October 30, 2024

“There are two drivers shaping the future of capital markets in Europe. One is technology and the other is regulation. Sometimes technology leads the way, while at other times regulation sets the course. Efficient and future-proof digital markets need the best of both worlds, technology and regulation, to work successfully.

Jump to

  • Euromoney’s leaders of the pack

    • Over the past decades we have electronified market models to create tools like open limit order books and electronic clearing houses. We have tried to optimize processes, but we are still in the batch-processing stage for certain processes. What we have not done is taken the capital markets’ core product (which is a security) digital.

    Making markets more efficient

    Future success involves shortening the distance between issuers and investors, not physically, but in terms of time. This means enabling features like instant issuance, direct distribution and seamless settlement of securities. A key aspect of the transformation is the need to fully digitize the core product of the securities industry, moving away from batch processing and towards a more seamless, digital lifecycle for securities.

    The

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    FeaturesCapital MarketsDigital assets deepdiveFintechWestern EuropeGermany
    Laurie-McAughtry-headshot-960.jpg
    Laurie McAughtry
    Laurie McAughtry is global head of capital markets at Euromoney, responsible for all asset classes including ECM, DCM, FX and derivatives. Based in London, she has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including research, analysis, editorial, events and publishing.
    Gift this article