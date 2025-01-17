Reimagining custody: Lessons from transaction services and the path to modernisation

Photo: Pixabay

Amit Agarwal, Citi

Custody was a key topic of discussion at Sibos. Amit Agarwal, head of custody and securities services at Citi, underlines the importance of custody in the broader client landscape. “To amplify the power of our network, we need to be able to deliver it using technology and innovation to maintain and build sticky client relationships,” he says. “In addition to platform modernisation, it is also important to create an ecosystem that enables flexible data provisioning, real-time insights and digital distribution.”

Real-time takes centre stage

The payments sector has already achieved considerable advancements, with financial institutions, market infrastructure providers, regulators and software developers driving real-time capabilities, even for cross-border transactions. Consumer demand heavily influences innovation in payments. A key lesson from treasury services is the need for standardisation, a principle that has enabled innovation at an unparalleled pace across global financial systems.

A Northern Trust report, Custody Reimagined – The Outlook for Global Securities Services in 2030, highlights a concept already embraced by transaction services: real-time operations.