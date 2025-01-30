Euromoney introduces the Capital Markets Awards

The programme is open to all applicants in the fields of securities exchange, brokerage, data/analytics and technology provision, and post-trade services.

Euromoney will be accepting submissions until March 7, 2025.

Laurie McAughtry, head of capital markets at Euromoney, says: “We are building on the success of the industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, which recognises the top performers in global banking across financial services. The Capital Markets Awards (CMA) initiative extends this prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants.”

Designed to recognise the best in breed across the key fields of market infrastructure and intermediary provision, categories include:

Best broker

Best exchange

Best exchange for innovation

Best exchange for ESG

Best exchange for financial literacy

Best provider of market data and analytics

Best provider for alternative trading technology

Best post-trade services provider

Best IPO deal

Best corporate for ESG

All awards categories are open for both global and regional submissions, and a detailed explanation of guidelines and methodology can be found here.

Euromoney is delighted to welcome the support of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) for the CMA programme, with a gala dinner for relevant regional winners held in Tunis on May 13, 2025, and hosted by AFCM.