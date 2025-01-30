Euromoney introduces the Capital Markets Awards

Euromoney introduces the Capital Markets Awards

Laurie McAughtry
January 30, 2025

In association with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, Euromoney is proud to announce the launch of the Capital Markets Awards, celebrating excellence in the industry and recognising outstanding achievement.

The programme is open to all applicants in the fields of securities exchange, brokerage, data/analytics and technology provision, and post-trade services.

Euromoney will be accepting submissions until March 7, 2025.

Laurie McAughtry, head of capital markets at Euromoney, says: “We are building on the success of the industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, which recognises the top performers in global banking across financial services. The Capital Markets Awards (CMA) initiative extends this prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants.”

Designed to recognise the best in breed across the key fields of market infrastructure and intermediary provision, categories include:

  • Best broker

  • Best exchange

  • Best exchange for innovation

  • Best exchange for ESG

  • Best exchange for financial literacy

  • Best provider of market data and analytics

  • Best provider for alternative trading technology

  • Best post-trade services provider

  • Best IPO deal

  • Best corporate for ESG


All awards categories are open for both global and regional submissions, and a detailed explanation of guidelines and methodology can be found here.

Euromoney is delighted to welcome the support of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) for the CMA programme, with a gala dinner for relevant regional winners held in Tunis on May 13, 2025, and hosted by AFCM.


Laurie McAughtry
Laurie McAughtry is global head of capital markets at Euromoney, responsible for all asset classes including ECM, DCM, FX and derivatives. Based in London, she has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including research, analysis, editorial, events and publishing.
