JPMorgan on innovating real-time cross-border payments

Treasury

Larissa Ku
January 09, 2025

As global banks race to transform cross-border payments, JPMorgan leads with a distinctive dual-track approach, combining traditional rail enhancements with blockchain innovation.

world-map-currency-symbols-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

As real-time domestic payments become ubiquitous across major economies, the spotlight is turning to cross-border transactions. As the global cross-border payments market is expected to reach $290 trillion by 2030, leading banks are racing to innovate in this space.

JPMorgan is pursuing a dual-track strategy: enhancing traditional rails while building blockchain-based solutions. “It’s a balance – how do you grow existing business while future-proofing for tomorrow,“ says Gayathri Vasudev, head of cross-border payments at JPMorgan Payments. “We are always innovating for the best outcome and we’re making strategic bets on new technologies and platforms. I believe if you don’t invest in new things, your current business will be at risk.“

We take a few big bets with a long-term perspective, rather than focusing on year-by-year returns
Gayathri Vasudev, JPMorgan Payments
Gayathri-Vasudev-JPM-450.jpg

Clearing services are key hurdles for real-time payments, requiring instant confirmation, real-time rates and immediate settlements. JPMorgan launched a new global clearing offering, Wire365, which enables dollar settlements on the bank’s books 365 days a year – a significant advancement from traditional banking hours.

“When


Topics

United StatesTreasuryJPMorganPaymentsFintechBlockchain
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
