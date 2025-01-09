JPMorgan on innovating real-time cross-border payments

Illustration: iStock

As real-time domestic payments become ubiquitous across major economies, the spotlight is turning to cross-border transactions. As the global cross-border payments market is expected to reach $290 trillion by 2030, leading banks are racing to innovate in this space.

JPMorgan is pursuing a dual-track strategy: enhancing traditional rails while building blockchain-based solutions. “It’s a balance – how do you grow existing business while future-proofing for tomorrow,“ says Gayathri Vasudev, head of cross-border payments at JPMorgan Payments. “We are always innovating for the best outcome and we’re making strategic bets on new technologies and platforms. I believe if you don’t invest in new things, your current business will be at risk.“

We take a few big bets with a long-term perspective, rather than focusing on year-by-year returns Gayathri Vasudev, JPMorgan Payments

Clearing services are key hurdles for real-time payments, requiring instant confirmation, real-time rates and immediate settlements. JPMorgan launched a new global clearing offering, Wire365, which enables dollar settlements on the bank’s books 365 days a year – a significant advancement from traditional banking hours.

“When