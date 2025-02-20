Unchartered waters: where next for blue bonds?

Source: ORRAA (Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance), Project Rare

The blue bond market, a subset of green debt where the use of proceeds is earmarked for water and ocean-related projects, grew 10% year-on-year in 2024. Yet, it still only represents around 0.25% of the global sustainable bond market, according to estimates by Markus Müller, Deutsche Bank’s chief investment officer sustainability.

Water is a huge problem for the next decades, and instruments like blue bonds help us to direct much more financing towards this type of asset Alfonso Garcia Mora, IFC

The potential, however, lies in market sizing: water-related investment needs are as vast as the ocean. In utilities alone, research estimates point to US$20 trillion needed by 2050 for water management. The estimated cumulative funding gap for marine conservation, research and sustainable development remains alarmingly vast, with at least US$900 billion needed between now and 2030, according to studies.

“Water is a huge problem for the next decades, and instruments like blue bonds help us to direct much more financing towards this type of asset in a way that can be monitored and that can be standardised,” says Alfonso Garcia Mora, vice-president for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The