Lloyds’ Carla Antunes da Silva: How to manage risk to finance growth
Capital markets are crucial in helping firms to navigate the turbulent geopolitical climate, acting as both a catalyst for growth and a long-term stabiliser to effectively handle challenges such as currency risk, interest-rate fluctuations and the increasing cost of capital. In the first of our Euromoney Market Voices series, the CEO of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets explains how markets are adapting to the challenges of the new normal – and how banks and corporates can take advantage.
The role of markets in an evolving landscape
“Today, markets are more than just engines of growth – they are vital stabilisers in times of volatility. Markets give businesses the time and means they need to respond to unforeseen challenges. Of course, markets help drive innovation, too, by providing the capital necessary for growth, but their role in buffering against shocks is just as vital. Markets offer tools to manage currency risk and interest-rate fluctuations while providing access to long-term funding, which, in turn, allows businesses to navigate uncertainty with confidence. This dual function – acting as a catalyst for growth and a stabiliser – provides companies with the mechanisms they need for long-term success.
Helping firms navigate geopolitical risks
Geopolitical risk is increasingly influencing how businesses and markets operate. In recent years, a series of geopolitical shocks have affected both global trade and financial flows. But financial markets have kept capital flowing, offering businesses continual access to the financing and hedging tools they need to face the supply-chain disruptions and the currency risks that come with running global corporations and investment portfolios.