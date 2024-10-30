Lloyds’ Carla Antunes da Silva: How to manage risk to finance growth

The role of markets in an evolving landscape

“Today, markets are more than just engines of growth – they are vital stabilisers in times of volatility. Markets give businesses the time and means they need to respond to unforeseen challenges. Of course, markets help drive innovation, too, by providing the capital necessary for growth, but their role in buffering against shocks is just as vital. Markets offer tools to manage currency risk and interest-rate fluctuations while providing access to long-term funding, which, in turn, allows businesses to navigate uncertainty with confidence. This dual function – acting as a catalyst for growth and a stabiliser – provides companies with the mechanisms they need for long-term success.

Helping firms navigate geopolitical risks

Geopolitical risk is increasingly influencing how businesses and markets operate. In recent years, a series of geopolitical shocks have affected both global trade and financial flows. But financial markets have kept capital flowing, offering businesses continual access to the financing and hedging tools they need to face the supply-chain disruptions and the currency risks that come with running global corporations and investment portfolios.