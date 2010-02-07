The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Deals of the Year 2009: An instructive year

By Peter Lee
February 07, 2010
Share

It was meant to be another year of difficulty and potential disaster. But 2009 provided much more than even the arch-optimist could have expected.

It was meant to be another year of difficulty and potential disaster. But 2009 provided much more than even the arch-optimist could have expected.

Landmark deals came out regularly. Some almost single-handedly revived the market. Others realized
opportunities that would have seemed impossible only months earlier.

But most importantly, the deals of 2009 showed that if you get the basics right, follow the instructions and try not to over-complicate, it’s amazing what you can produce in finance in just a few simple steps.
Global Awards
High grade High-yield
Equity  M&A
Structured credit Restructuring
Regional Awards
Asia

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree