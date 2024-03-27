Euromoney Private Banking Awards: The Philippines’ best domestic private bank: BDO Private Bank

BDO Private Bank wins the award as the Philippines’ best domestic private bank for the quality and range of expertise and services it provides to high net-worth individuals, families and entrepreneurs.

This range mirrors the private banking offering of many of the biggest international private banks and covers specialist wealth and investment advisory across asset classes, as well as trust and corporate services. It is delivered by a core team of 60 senior and junior private bankers and wealth advisers working at three wealth centres in Manila, Cebu and Davao.

During the awards period the private banking business attracted 200 new clients and over P24 billion ($433 million) in net new assets. At the end of September 2023, BDO had 8,490 private banking clients and total assets under management of P652 billion.