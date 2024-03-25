Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Taiwan’s best for sustainability: DBS

For its impressive commitment to this issue in the country, DBS wins the award for Taiwan’s best for sustainability.

The bank’s commitment is demonstrated in Taiwan, and throughout Asia, in several key areas, not least in the green, sustainable and sustainability-linked financing, structures and markets that the bank has helped pioneer in recent years. At the other end of the spectrum, the bank also takes seriously the material used in its consumer banking products – it launched Asia’s first credit card made from biodegradable plastic.

The bank has demonstrated its willingness to invest in and support the sustainable transition

In addition, the bank has demonstrated its willingness to invest in and support the sustainable transition. Last year, for example, DBS announced a three-year investment plan worth NT$20 million ($640,000) for Dagangqian Park, a technology hub in Taipei’s Neihu District, to promote diverse sustainable practices.

This was the latest of a series of efforts the bank has made to support the sustainability agenda and society in Taiwan. These have included backing social enterprises, non-profit organizations, sustainability-focused small and medium-sized enterprises, and the Zero Food Waste initiative.