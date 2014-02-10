Euromoney
Deals of the Year
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Highly commended Middle Eastern deal of the year 2013: Arcapita
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended CEE deal of the year 2013: Pegasus Airlines
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended African deal of the year 2013: Dangote
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Asian deal of the year 2013: Vedanta
Anuj Gangahar
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Middle Eastern deal of the year 2013: Aldar/Sorouh merger
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Global ECM deal of the year 2013: Twitter
Louise Bowman
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Global DCM deal of the year 2013: EdF
Louise Bowman
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended CEE deal of the year 2013: Credit Bank of Moscow
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
CEE deal of the year 2013: VTB
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Asian deal of the year 2013: Pertamina
Anuj Gangahar
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Deals of the Year 2013: A-plus deals in a year of positive thinking
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended CEE deal of the year 2013: Acquisition of Net4Gas
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Global structured deal of the year 2013: STACR 2013-DN1
Louise Bowman
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Latin American deal of the year 2013: Bancolombia
Rob Dwyer
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Asian deal of the year 2013: CNOOC/Nexen
Anuj Gangahar
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Latin American deal of the year 2013: BB Seguridade
Rob Dwyer
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended African deal of the year 2013: MTN Nigeria
Kanika Saigal
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Latin American deal of the year 2013: Rodavias do Tiete
Rob Dwyer
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Middle Eastern deal of the year 2013: Asiacell
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Asian deal of the year 2013: China Galaxy Securities
Anuj Gangahar
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Middle Eastern deal of the year 2013: Emirates Aluminium
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended African deal of the year 2013: Transnet
Kanika Saigal
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Global M&A deal of the year 2013: Acquisition of Virgin Media
Louise Bowman
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Highly commended Asian deal of the year 2013: Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust
Anuj Gangahar
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
African deal of the year 2013: Republic of Rwanda
Kanika Saigal
,
February 10, 2014
Awards
Deals of the Year 2012: Kingdom of Morocco
Chris Wright
,
February 05, 2013
Awards
Deals of the Year 2012: Maiden Lane III
Duncan Kerr
,
February 05, 2013
Awards
Deals of the Year 2012: Jinchuan
Chris Wright
,
February 05, 2013
Awards
Deals of the Year 2012: América Móvil
Rob Dwyer
,
February 05, 2013
Awards
Deals of the Year 2012: Global markets – Bankers cater for a voracious appetite
February 05, 2013
