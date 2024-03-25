Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Malaysia’s best international private bank: UOB Private Bank

UOB Private Bank wins the award as the only foreign private bank operating onshore in Malaysia.

With an extensive local network of 45 branches, UOB offers private clients a comprehensive range of products and services including wealth management, commercial lending, investment banking, treasury and trade services, cash management, home loans, credit cards, general insurance and life assurance.

The bank’s regional expertise and connectivity across southeast Asia is also valuable to its wealthy clients, especially entrepreneurs and family business owners. The private bank’s ability to collaborate with the wholesale banking business can open up opportunities for clients to expand their businesses across the region.