Euromoney Private Banking Awards: India’s best international private bank: Julius Baer
Julius Baer wins this award for the investment the firm is making in this core Asian market, as well as the global expertise it offers Indian clients.
The bank – the largest foreign wealth manager in India – has initiated a five-year, onshore-focused business transformation strategy, which will expand its on-the-ground presence from seven cities to 10 over the next few years.
This comes after years of achieving good growth in the country – a pivotal market in the firm’s pan-Asia, onshore and offshore coverage, which includes China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.
A key strength of the firm is its discretionary fund platform, which is used by high and ultra-high net-worth clients across Asia, and particularly India.
In addition to launching a global income opportunity fund last year, the firm also launched its maiden JB Equity India fund, raising $167 million from investors in just two weeks.