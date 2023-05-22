Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
LATEST ARTICLES

  • Awards
    Mohamed_Rafique_Merican-960.jpg
    The best Islamic bank in Malaysia 2023: Maybank Islamic
    By virtually any measure, Maybank is Malaysia’s best Islamic bank. It is ahead of its rivals in market share for total assets, financing, deposits and unrestricted investment accounts.
    May 22, 2023
  • Awards
    Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
    The best Islamic bank in Asia 2023: Maybank Islamic
    Maybank’s global Islamic presence can be compared favourably with any of the biggest Gulf region banks. The bank is east Asia’s biggest in terms of total assets, which stand at more than $67 billion. Globally, Maybank Islamic trails only Al Rajhi Bank, SNB Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank and Kuwait Finance House.
    May 22, 2023
  • BANKING
    Abdul Farid Alias
    Maybank bloodied but unbowed
    The proposed merger of CIMB, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society (MBSB) will transform the economics of the country’s banking and capital-markets business in the coming years and shake up south-east Asian banking in general.
    Sid Verma, September 11, 2014

