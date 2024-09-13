Best for small/mid cap in Malaysia: Maybank Investment Bank

What should a bank do when the prized, jumbo capital markets deals taper off? For Maybank Investment Bank, the move was to pivot to mid-market and small cap companies, identify their fundraising needs, and offer them the right solutions.

So much so that the investment bank has an active pipeline of SME deals heading into 2025, with bankers saying that three-quarters of the deal pipeline comprises mid-cap names.

During Euromoney’s review period, Maybank IB’s reach was vast. While it held key roles in big deals like Pavilion Reit’s RM720 million ($167 million) placement – the largest Reit primary placement ever in Malaysia – and DXN Holdings’ RM652.9 million IPO (the largest listing during the awards period), it also worked on modestly sized deals to support clients.

For instance, it led Keyfield International’s $39.8 million IPO in April 2024, a deal that was 9.69 times oversubscribed by retail investors and had the best maiden day performance for a stock listed on the main board in more than a decade.

It