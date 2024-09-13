Best for small/mid cap in Malaysia: Maybank Investment Bank
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best for small/mid cap in Malaysia: Maybank Investment Bank

September 13, 2024

What should a bank do when the prized, jumbo capital markets deals taper off? For Maybank Investment Bank, the move was to pivot to mid-market and small cap companies, identify their fundraising needs, and offer them the right solutions.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

So much so that the investment bank has an active pipeline of SME deals heading into 2025, with bankers saying that three-quarters of the deal pipeline comprises mid-cap names.

During Euromoney’s review period, Maybank IB’s reach was vast. While it held key roles in big deals like Pavilion Reit’s RM720 million ($167 million) placement – the largest Reit primary placement ever in Malaysia – and DXN Holdings’ RM652.9 million IPO (the largest listing during the awards period), it also worked on modestly sized deals to support clients.

For instance, it led Keyfield International’s $39.8 million IPO in April 2024, a deal that was 9.69 times oversubscribed by retail investors and had the best maiden day performance for a stock listed on the main board in more than a decade.

It

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awardsMaybank
Gift this article