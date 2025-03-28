Private banking awards national winners 2025: Indonesia

Best private bank: Bank Central Asia

Bank Central Asia is the standout private bank in Indonesia, a wealth manager whose highly personalised and relationship-driven model caters to a growing, ambitious wealth clientele.

The bank’s premium banking segments, Solitaire and Prioritas, target customers with minimum average assets under management of Rp5 billion ($302,000) and Rp1 billion respectively. These services cater to a niche clientele through bespoke privileges, including preferential banking rates, access to over 180 dedicated lounges nationwide and partnerships offering luxury benefits such as yacht rentals and overseas health assistance.

Underpinning these services is a network of more than 1,000 relationship managers supported by advanced digital tools and training programmes.

Together, the Solitaire and Prioritas offerings serve around 200,000 customers. This accounts for less than 1% of Bank Central Asia’s total client base but more than 30% of its current and savings deposits combined.