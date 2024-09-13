Best for research in Malaysia: Maybank Investment Bank

Maybank Investment Bank’s research business is a formidable force in Malaysia, whether it is research tailored for retail clients or for institutional clients.

The equities research arm covers 333 companies, with the team comprising seven economists, seven foreign exchange and fixed income analysts, and close to 50 equity research analysts. Together, they provide key sector and thematic coverage of what’s moving markets and what matters most to Malaysia’s investors. Whether this is about the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone or the global semiconductor industry, the Maybank IB research team has investors’ needs covered.

The research team’s credentials are so solid that it is often called in to shape the agenda of Bursa Malaysia’s Invest Malaysia conference, typically attended by nearly 3,000 global and local participants. Maybank IB also holds its flagship Invest Asean event annually, as well as private closed-door meetings with policymakers and clients to discuss Malaysia’s ambitions to become a green hydrogen hub of Asean.

For retail investors, Maybank IB holds mini workshops and webinars to educate them on the latest market insights.