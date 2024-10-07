Case Study
Treasury Bootcamp: Understanding the function of the treasury and its interaction with other departments
Examining the treasury function of a European client operating in both retail and wholesale markets.
With a focus on the strategic role treasury plays in aligning financial decisions with business objectives.
To upskill a team of individuals with highly developed specialist knowledge so that they understand the Treasury’s role within the Bank and how to best interact with other divisions.
To bring together high-potential talent in an intensive, immersive yet fun learning environment to:
- Broaden their knowledge of financial markets and understanding of the Treasury function, including:
- Macro-economic factors
- Regulatory requirements
- Technical finance skills
- Create and establish a network across the Treasury Department to improve communication and working relationships.
To guarantee maximum participation and engagement, we worked in close collaboration with desk heads and the Head of Strategy to design an immersive 5-day bootcamp, with online content hosted on our social and collaborative learning platform.
How the bootcamp worked:
Social & Collaborative Learning Platform
Hosting:
Online learning modules
- Available 2 weeks prior to the classroom event and for 6 months after for revision purposes
Learning assets
- Articles
- Videos
- Quizzes & polls
- Collaboration tools
Multiple choice assessments
- To test knowledge gained and identify gaps
Collaboration forums
- For participants to network, share ideas and discuss experiences
Client SME Bespoke Content Design
Covering:
- Curriculum development
- Introductory videos
- Classroom presentations with the opportunity for a Q&A
In-Person Classroom Learning
Covering:
- 5-day offsite bootcamp with a Euromoney Learning subject matter expert
- Technical input from Euromoney Learning and client experts
- Engaging activities, case studies, simulations and role plays to apply learning in real-world, tailored scenarios
- End-of-day assessments
- Final team presentation to gain certification
Diagnostics and Gamification
Covering:
- Pre and post classroom assessments to measure learner progress
- Platform leaderboard encouraged a competitive element
- Real-time platform data enabling us to adapt the content in real time to each participant’s needs, monitor engagement and communicate with participants appropriately
The Outcome
This bootcamp was an investment in the long-term strategic development of the team, aiming to broaden employees’ horizons with ambitious content and an intense experiential learning environment.
The important topics and trends within treasury were touched upon; with additional material on the portal. I appreciated the commitment from our Treasury management team. Their videos on the platform were really good, providing us with a solid base of Treasury knowledge and consistency as well as the opportunity to network with our global peers.
Senior stakeholders reported
- More cohesion amongst the less experienced team members
- Greater willingness to collaborate between desks and offices
- The programme helped to foster the spirit of a global team
94% pass rate
- All leaving with demonstrable improved technical knowledge
High participant engagement
- Senior stakeholder buy in
- The recognition of their contribution to the division
- Challenging, yet rewarding, programme
- Multiple networking opportunities
Participant average score of 4.8 out of 5
- When asked if they would recommend the bootcamp to colleagues
The success of this programme was underpinned by the enthusiasm and engagement from key stakeholders including desk heads and other senior bank staff. They were heavily involved throughout the whole process and it was this collaboration that led to a blended learning experience beyond our client’s original thinking, Incorporating online social learning turned out to be a vital part of the bootcamp. The attention that went into it and the versatility of the platform really contributed to the success of the programme.
If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.