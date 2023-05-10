May/June 2023
FEATURES
Silicon Valley Bank: Lessons from a bank collapseAs the drumbeat of bad news from the US regional banks grows steadily louder, Euromoney talks to market veterans about the lessons that can be learned from the event that started it all: Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in March.
Middle East IPOs: Is this time different?As the Gulf IPO boom subsides, will better allocations for international investors, dual listings and better secondary-market liquidity be enough to ensure that the region’s equity capital markets can mature?
US regional banks circle the wagonsThe US regional banking system has just sustained its third bank collapse this year. Following an initial sharp slump in reaction to the news, bank stocks have continued to fall as short sellers target perceived weakness. Can the sector stabilize as the impact of rate rises on many of these lenders’ business models becomes apparent?
Is Jordan ready for sustainable finance?Jordan Kuwait Bank has issued the country’s first green bond, a key milestone for sustainability driven capital investments in the country. But getting momentum going in the sector will be an uphill battle.
UBS lays out some first plans for Credit SuisseUBS will face pressure to spin off Credit Suisse’s Swiss bank and may yet lose more private-banking assets. Coping with this will make managing down illiquid and hard-to-value markets positions look easy.
Soaring cost of bank capital will drive boom in SRT tradesThe cost of regulatory capital associated with lending will keep rising after the recent scare over deposit flight and the coming credit downturn. The solution for banks is to reduce risk-weighted assets on their balance sheets by buying protection from credit funds eager to diversify away from leveraged loans.
Brazil’s banks battle credit riskThe country’s banking system seems as solid as ever, but its banks are seeing an uptick in delinquencies that could spin out of control.
Pakistan tackles financial inclusion through digital bankingPakistan has been trying to improve financial inclusion for the last 20 years with little success. Are new digital licences the answer?
OPINION
OPINION
LEADERS
JPMorgan has cleaned up in a deal that sees the regulators waive their own cap on 10% deposit ownership.
Pouncing on a firm with lots of corporate broking relationships at the low point for IPOs is a smart trade.
Proceeds raised in the first three months of this year were 99% lower than the amount raised at the start of 2021.
COLUMNS
How on earth, in this environment, did the bank deliver one of its best-ever quarters in Asia?
Tech-related bank deals can still get away, but investors call the shots now.
The chair of Ping An Asset Management has called again for the break-up of HSBC and spin off of its Asia assets. His argument is a strong and valid one; his problem is that none of the bank’s other main shareholders seems to care.
Rethinking liquidity regulation would be better than a regulatory backlash that imposes an even greater liquidity burden on banks. History offers some lessons on how that might be done.
MACASKILL ON MARKETS
