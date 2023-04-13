Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
OPINION

US banking: How to fix liquidity regulation

Mark Baker
April 13, 2023
Share

Rethinking liquidity regulation would be better than a regulatory backlash that imposes an even greater liquidity burden on banks. History offers some lessons on how that might be done.

Mark Baker regulation 1920px.jpg

In 2013, the Basel Committee published its vision for the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which it described as one of its key reforms “to develop a more resilient banking sector”.

It would work, the committee’s paper explained, by ensuring that banks had “an adequate stock of unencumbered high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) that can be converted easily and immediately in private markets into cash to meeting their liquidity needs for a 30-calendar day liquidity stress scenario”.

It’s worth reflecting on that original intention in light of the events of recent months. My colleague Peter Lee has written recently about the curious fact that US Treasury bonds – being, these days, both volatile and risky – arguably no longer meet the committee’s own requirements for HQLA, and also about how the 30-day net outflow modelling is likely to need some severe revision to take into account the capacity for deposits to flee much more quickly now.

Add to that the fears that any regulatory backlash might seek to beef up liquidity requirements even further, and there are understandable concerns that banks are going to find their ability and willingness to fulfil their essential function of borrowing short and lending long even more constrained.

Can

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionColumnsRegulationBankingUnited States
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.