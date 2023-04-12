Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
FINTECH

How NowCM is putting the pieces together in digital capital markets

Mark Baker
April 12, 2023
A flurry of collaborations and the acquisition of Nivaura’s technology is putting NowCM in a key position in the digital capital markets ecosystem. Its focus on real-time issuance and its ownership of a regulated marketplace may have just become even more relevant.

Founder, Robert Koller and Co-Founders Fredrik Creutz and David Laderman.jpg
NowCM co-founders (l-r), Fredrik Creutz, Robert Koller and David Laderman

In the end, everything comes down to the documents. More than anything else, it is the millions of pages that detail how transactions should take place and what information the parties to a trade should be aware of that are the lifeblood of the primary debt capital markets.

Trawling through all that can be a dull job, but until fairly recently someone – or many thousands of people, usually lawyers – had to do it. Increasingly, though, that is not the case. For some of those working in the developing ecosystem of companies that are trying to find neat ways to modernize the business of bringing borrowers and lenders together, documentation has been the vital starting point of their endeavours.

NowCM, a key player in that ecosystem, knows more about this than many. Chief executive Robert Koller first automated a prospectus for a debt issuance programme about 11 years ago when he was still a capital markets lawyer at Simmons & Simmons. The servers he was using back then hadn’t been tested like that before and promptly crashed when the system went live.

If


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

FINTECH FintechCapital MarketsWestern Europe
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.