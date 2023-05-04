Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
WEALTH

Julius Baer senses opportunity in Brazil

Rob Dwyer
May 04, 2023
Share

UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse will further reduce the number of large international private banks in Brazil. Julius Baer has been quick to take advantage of this.

Brazil-real-magnifying-glass-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Wealth manager Julius Baer recently recruited Sylvio Castro – formerly CIO of international wealth management Brazil at Credit Suisse – to head up the client management team.

He is one of the founding partners of Grimper Capital, which was set up in January 2021 after a wave of departures from Credit Suisse.

Several of Castro’s Grimper colleagues, including André Szasz and João Freitas, will also join Julius Baer’s 250-strong team in São Paulo. According to Castro, he was approached by multiple private banks during the past six months as the war for talent in Brazil’s private-banking industry heated up.

He tells Euromoney that Julius Baer was ultimately the best fit for the team – and its clients – and that life as an independent asset manager had proven to be surprisingly tough.

SylvioCastro-JuliusBaer-960.jpg
Sylvio Castro, Julius Baer

“There has been a big shift in the [asset management] industry in recent years,” says Castro. “Until very recently, Brazilian investors were heavily concentrated in domestic bets – and that means the nature of the business is limited in size.


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

WEALTH Latin America and CaribbeanBrazilWealthUBSCredit SuisseJulius Baer
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.