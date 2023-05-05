Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

Silicon Valley Bank: Lessons from a bank collapse

Rob Dwyer
May 05, 2023
Share

As the drumbeat of bad news from the US regional banks grows steadily louder, Euromoney talks to market veterans about the lessons that can be learned from the event that really started it all: Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in March.

Silicon-Valley-Bank-queue-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

RELATED READING

  • BANKING
    cart-landscape-rural-Getty-960.jpg
    US regional banks circle the wagons
    The US regional banking system has just sustained its third bank collapse this year. Following an initial sharp slump in reaction to the news, bank stocks have continued to fall as short sellers target perceived weakness. Can the sector stabilize as the impact of rate rises on many of these lenders’ business models becomes apparent?
    Rob Dwyer, May 03, 2023

“I don’t think anything could have helped withstand a withdrawal rate of $42 billion,” says Chip MacDonald, financial markets specialist at Jones Day. “If $42 billion out of a total $200 billion of assets walks out the door in 24 hours – nobody maintains that kind of liquidity. The fact is SVB had a very concentrated customer base with a concentrated behaviour pattern.”

It

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

BANKING Capital MarketsBankingFeaturesUnited StatesSilicon Valley Bank
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.