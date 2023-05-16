Off the record

“What happened in 2008 is still very front of mind for a lot of investors, and some of the most prominent voices from that era have spent the last 15 years trying to make similar calls. Everybody wants to be Michael Burry – including Michael Burry”

One market observer seems to be wondering if paranoia is meeting wishful thinking in the US banking crisis

“No-one can live in a fractionalized apartment”

But one trader still argues that tokenization could allow much broader retail participation in the financing of property that has always gone up. Euromoney sees a red flag

“The big B2C fintechs are still getting drip fed with funding in internal rounds. They get headline billing in the media through interviews with the founders, which makes it harder to pull the rug away from them”

One fintech insider considers how long some will survive as the venture capital shortage becomes a drought

“The chance of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange being able to convince companies from southeast Asia or the Middle East to list in Hong Kong is – and I am putting this carefully – very low”

A senior Shanghai-based investment banker doesn’t mince his words