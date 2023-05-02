Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
FINTECH

Can banks capitalize on the fintech fallout?

Grizzly Bear Feeds on a Jumping Salmon, Alaska
Photo: Getty

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has fuelled an abrupt end to venture-capital exuberance. There are vital implications for fintech and for the banking industry.

Dominic O’Neill
May 02, 2023
Like so many financial technology companies, German neobroker Nextmarkets raised capital in 2021 on a wave of optimism. Christian Angermayer, a German biotech entrepreneur with an interest in commercializing medical use of psychedelic drugs, invested alongside a group of fintech and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, including British hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard.

Jump to:

  • Venture capital downturn sparks debt expansion
  • GoHenry deal signals new wave of consolidation
  • How SVB’s collapse triggered a rollercoaster weekend at Upgrade
  • Bank investors lose their stigma

    • The $30 million series-B funding round was designed to propel the international expansion of Nextmarkets’ commission-free share-trading platform, making it a pan-European rival to Robinhood in the US.

    In early 2023, however, Nextmarkets was facing some tough choices. Despite robust revenue growth, cost cuts had left it with fewer staff than it had during its 2021 capital raising. Amid a much less forgiving funding environment for fintech companies, it was still losing money. If it couldn’t raise more capital, its future as an independent company was in question.

    The situation looked particularly dire when its holding company decided in March to liquidate its underlying assets.

    Tags

    FINTECH FeaturesUnited StatesFintechSilicon Valley BankWestern Europe
    Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
    Dominic O’Neill
    EMEA editor
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.