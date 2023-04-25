Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

Soaring cost of bank capital will drive boom in SRT trades

Passing the Relay Baton
Photo: iStock

The cost of regulatory capital associated with lending will keep rising after the recent scare over deposit flight and the coming credit downturn. The solution for banks is to reduce risk-weighted assets on their balance sheets by buying protection from credit funds eager to diversify away from leveraged loans.

Peter Lee
April 25, 2023
Share

RELATED READING

  • BANKING
    SVB-door-open-boarded-Reuters-960.jpg
    Can direct lenders now take a serious bite out of the banks?
    The recent spate of deposit flight that spread panic through the banking systems of the US and Europe opens a chance for non-bank lenders to seize more of the core businesses that banks want to retain. Central bank emergency measures may have prevented the crisis from spreading, but a new phase of disintermediation has begun.
    Peter Lee, April 20, 2023

One area of the capital markets that should benefit from the recent scare around banks is significant risk transfer (SRT): a type of synthetic securitization in which non-bank investors sell risk protection to banks against specific loan portfolios.

Once called capital relief trades and sometimes credit risk sharing, this is still a small market but one that has been growing at a roughly 18% annual trend rate over the past decade. It could now grow much faster as issuing equity and additional tier-1s becomes more expensive for banks.

In

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS FeaturesBankingCapital MarketsRegulationBank CapitalAT1
Share
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.