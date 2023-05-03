Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
BANKING

US regional banks circle the wagons

cart-landscape-rural-Getty-960.jpg
Photo: Getty

The US regional banking system has just sustained its third bank collapse this year. Following an initial sharp slump in reaction to the news, regional bank stocks now look set to stabilize. Can this be sustained as the impact of rate rises on many of these lenders’ business models becomes apparent?

Rob Dwyer
May 03, 2023
Share

Many questions must be asked of the US regional banking system.

Has it stabilized following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and First Republic – not to mention the liquidation of Silvergate? Has the deposit run, which saw $42 billion pulled from SVB in a few hours and $100 billion drain away from First Republic in the first quarter, now stopped or just slowed to a walk?

Jump to:

  • The boost to big banks
  • Is regulation a systemic risk?

    • And to what extent will a new, higher-cost phase in bank funding – with regional and large banks responding to sharply higher deposit betas by boosting deposit rates – weaken bank profitability?

    This new environment will expose a subset of regional banks to conditions that may make their business models unviable.

    Asset allocation has been so distorted during the years of low and zero interest-rate policy that these banks have become disproportionately exposed to commercial real estate (CRE) – a sector now firmly in the crosshairs of a downturn.

    To unlock this article.

    Tags

    BANKING FeaturesUnited StatesBankingSilicon Valley BankCapital Markets
    Rob Dwyer head.jpg
    Rob Dwyer
    Latin America editor
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.