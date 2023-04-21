BNP Paribas unveils new onshore wealth business in Thailand

The bank will offer ’everything that we offer out of Singapore, with a few restrictions’. Photo: Reuters The bank will offer ’everything that we offer out of Singapore, with a few restrictions’. Photo: Reuters

BNP Paribas has become the latest global financial institution to open an onshore wealth management business in Thailand.

The French financial firm, which has been present in the southeast Asian market since 1979, made the announcement on Tuesday. The business will make use of the unusual nature of Thailand’s capital restrictions.

BNPP will engage with wealthy clients – everyone from high net-worth individuals to family offices – onshore, but will book transactions offshore in Singapore, in currencies other than the baht.

Arnaud Tellier, the Asia chief executive of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, told Euromoney the bank will offer “everything that we offer out of Singapore, including credit, with a few restrictions. We also offer wealth-planning solutions, beyond traditional investment services.”

He adds: “Thai regulations allow [us to offer] onshore client coverage with offshore booking under certain conditions.