WEALTH

BNP Paribas unveils new onshore wealth business in Thailand

Elliot Wilson
April 21, 2023
The French bank joins HSBC, DBS and others in setting up a full-service wealth management offering in the stable southeast Asian country, with all transactions booked in nearby Singapore.

BNP-Paribas-Singapore-logo-Reuters-960.jpg
The bank will offer ’everything that we offer out of Singapore, with a few restrictions’. Photo: Reuters

BNP Paribas has become the latest global financial institution to open an onshore wealth management business in Thailand.

The French financial firm, which has been present in the southeast Asian market since 1979, made the announcement on Tuesday. The business will make use of the unusual nature of Thailand’s capital restrictions.

BNPP will engage with wealthy clients – everyone from high net-worth individuals to family offices – onshore, but will book transactions offshore in Singapore, in currencies other than the baht.

Thailand is one of the few places in Asia with such an open and innovative framework
Arnaud Tellier, BNP Paribas Wealth Management
Arnaud-Tellier-BNP-Paribas-WM-960.jpg

Arnaud Tellier, the Asia chief executive of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, told Euromoney the bank will offer “everything that we offer out of Singapore, including credit, with a few restrictions. We also offer wealth-planning solutions, beyond traditional investment services.”

He adds: “Thai regulations allow [us to offer] onshore client coverage with offshore booking under certain conditions.


Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.