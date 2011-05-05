Euromoney
May 2011
LATEST ARTICLES
Surveys
Euromoney best-managed companies in Central and Eastern Europe 2011: CEZ heads a diverse field
May 05, 2011
Banking
Kazakhstan: Putting the spring back into the steppe
Guy Norton
,
May 04, 2011
Opinion
The unravelling of structured investment vehicles: Memory like a SIV?
May 04, 2011
Banking
Saudi banks face up to further consolidation
Chris Wright
,
May 04, 2011
Opinion
Fred Goodwin's super-injunction: Secrets and lies
May 04, 2011
Opinion
Trump Royal Wedding Experience: Whose wedding is it, anyway?
May 04, 2011
Opinion
Africa’s new Brics: Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia
May 04, 2011
Capital Markets
Qatar prepares to step up to an EM benchmark
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 04, 2011
Banking
Infrastructure funding gap hobbles Mongolia’s sprint to prosperity
Lawrence White
,
May 04, 2011
Banking
For sale: Nedbank still on the block
Nick Kochan
,
May 04, 2011
Banking
CEE: Work in progress
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 04, 2011
Opinion
Mongolia: A heavyweight delegate who knows all the holds
May 04, 2011
Banking
Argentine credit: Argentina tempers optimism with uncertainty
Rob Dwyer
,
May 04, 2011
Opinion
Glencore's Simon Murray: A shambolic start
May 04, 2011
Banking
Investment banks eye the last frontier: Africa
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Russian capital markets: Climate change
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Equity capital markets: Tough IPO conditions still a barrier to entry
Rob Dwyer
,
May 03, 2011
Banking
Agencies: Fitch drops Japan regional bank rating
Lawrence White
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Foreign exchange: The house of Deutsche: 10 years of the euro
Tom Osborn
,
May 03, 2011
Banking
Risk management: Slow progress getting best practice
Peter Lee
,
May 03, 2011
Opinion
Credit market’s taste for the toxic returns
May 03, 2011
Opinion
Fannie and Freddie: Will foreign agencies fill the gap?
May 03, 2011
Opinion
Inside Investment: In deep voodoo
Lincoln Rathnam
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Belarus: Russia crucial to quashing devaluation fears
Guy Norton
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Is US covered bond legislation finally in sight?
Helen Avery
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
China: Dim sum fever leaves investors starving for yield
Lawrence White
,
May 03, 2011
Opinion
Against the tide: Political premium on energy
David Roche
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Foreign exchange: Gold evolves as a currency
Hamish Risk
,
May 03, 2011
Banking
Africa: SA commercials take a shine to their neighbours
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 03, 2011
Capital Markets
Monoline insurers: CDS rally could prompt more monoline pain
Joti Mangat
,
May 03, 2011
