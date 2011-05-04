Quotes of the month

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

May 05, 2011
"What does he mean by this? I suppose it is about police coming and taking us like we see with the press. What kind of police-type measures could be imposed against a bank? This is like a joke. Isn’t this a state of law?"

Ersin Ozince, chief executive of Isbank and head of the Turkish Banks Association expresses his outrage against Economy Minister Ali Babacan’s plans to apply "police-type measures" against any bank increasing loans above the government limit. Ozince resigned from both posts shortly afterwards (see Turkey: Bankers and state collide on reserve ratios)

"The market is very curious about us. One investor told us we have the best turnaround story in Europe. Another said we have potential. It’s up to us to translate that potential. It’s a pivotal moment"

Federico Ghizzoni, chief executive of UniCredit, realizes actions, not words, will determine whether his leadership proves a success (see UniCredit’s new guard fights to revive its empire)

"It is clear that some countries’ regulation allows for a much less conservative calculation of risk-weighted assets"

Jamie Dimon, complains that JPMorgan is the victim of an unlevel regulatory playing field (see 

