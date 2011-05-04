The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Qatar prepares to step up to an EM benchmark

By Dominic O’Neill
May 05, 2011
Share

Qatar’s accession to the MSCI Emerging Markets index would open it up to new investment inflows and might prompt a liberalization of other equity markets in the region

QATAR IS JUST weeks away from finding out if it will be included in the MSCI Emerging Markets index – a potentially pivotal event for the country’s stock market and for the whole Gulf Cooperation Council region. The Gulf has long been an oddity in index terms: prosperous, developed and resource-rich nations that don’t feature in the main world benchmarks. Finally the anomaly might be about to be corrected.

Gulf markets have been missing for a variety of reasons. Saudi Arabia’s, much the biggest and most liquid, can only be accessed by foreigners through a swap structure, which counts it out of the main indices. Kuwait has accessibility issues too; and most of the rest have been deemed too small, too young, and are often restricted as well.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree