Qatar prepares to step up to an EM benchmark

QATAR IS JUST weeks away from finding out if it will be included in the MSCI Emerging Markets index – a potentially pivotal event for the country’s stock market and for the whole Gulf Cooperation Council region. The Gulf has long been an oddity in index terms: prosperous, developed and resource-rich nations that don’t feature in the main world benchmarks. Finally the anomaly might be about to be corrected.

Gulf markets have been missing for a variety of reasons. Saudi Arabia’s, much the biggest and most liquid, can only be accessed by foreigners through a swap structure, which counts it out of the main indices. Kuwait has accessibility issues too; and most of the rest have been deemed too small, too young, and are often restricted as well.