The rise of sustainable trade finance
Six years after the Paris Agreement and the world is still looking for enablers to accelerate the net-zero journey. Many see trade finance instruments as the next significant step but that requires accurate and structured data, robust reporting capabilities, and streamlined processes. Key leading players in the area tell Euromoney what is changing in the world of sustainable trade finance.
The role of trade in combating climate change has gained prominence, as highlighted by recent COP events. The “Trade Day” at COP28 in Dubai last December marked the first time the conference dedicated an entire day to trade, with governments, businesses, and international organisations discussing how trade policy could be leveraged to decarbonise global supply chains, incentivise businesses to invest in a net-zero future, and embed environmentally responsible practices into trade finance.
Corporates want to know that if they sign up for a sustainable facility, they will be able to prove its value in hard numbers to anyone who comes asking
In September, the upcoming COP29 further acknowledged the importance of trade with the announcement that the conference will include a dedicated space to explore how it can help address climate challenges. The launch of the COP29 Baku Initiative for Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade is a testament to this, as it integrates climate finance, investment, trade, and sustainable development agendas.
For banks, the key question is how to encourage and support companies to use sustainable trade finance instruments effectively.
Greenwashing often surfaces when talking about sustainability, as challenges in establishing credibility and trust abound.