LATEST ARTICLES
As the central bank awards its first new banking licences in 20 years, the big four will find it harder to justify the fees that have underpinned their profitability. The newcomers promise technology will facilitate cheaper banking services and tackle inequality.
The slow and steady rise of high net-worth individuals across Africa has piqued the interest of wealth managers. But who has the upper hand – regional players close to their clients, or global names with solid reputations?