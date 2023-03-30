Africa’s best private bank for investment research 2023: FNB

Amid turbulent times, the quality and timeliness of investment research takes on greater importance for clients as they try to navigate market volatility and mitigate risk across their portfolios.

Just as important is how private banks provide this insight and advice to clients, which increasingly needs to be across platforms and formats to meet the changing patterns of engagement.

FNB is one bank that has not only stepped up the quality and frequency of its investment research, but also invested extensively in growing and developing its investment platform, from expanding its in-house research team to offering tri-weekly trade ideas, daily and quarterly markets newsletters, weekly podcasts and video content, much of which can be accessed via its banking app.

This solution is an important piece in the entire platform, providing FNB’s clients with easy and instant access to portfolio information and insights, critical during uncertain times when local and international financial markets are undergoing bouts of stress.

For FNB, it is not just what it provides, but how it provides it

It is the type of comprehensive and enhanced research offering that distinguishes FNB from its peers, winning plaudits from the judges who name it Best private bank in Africa for investment research.

Overall,