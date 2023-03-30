Africa’s best private bank for digital 2023: FNB

Across products, innovation and technology, client service and delivery, FNB’s digital banking offering is consistently one of the best and most advanced in the industry, supporting the judges' unanimous determination that it be recognised this year as Africa’s best private bank for digital.

Of multiple factors that play into this, the judges highlight the bank’s efforts in 2022 to enhance and personalize the user experience across its digital platform, especially on its banking app, as well as launch new, innovative features in digital payments and secure communications.

Empowering clients to customize their digital banking experience is a capability most banks provide, but there are levels of the empowerment, and FNB’s series of upgrades to its banking app – effectively enabling users to see and access more of the personal financial information they need swiftly, smoothly and securely – elevated it to the top tier, forming a key element in the bank offering a “superior digital experience” to its clients, according to the judges.

The judges feel [FNB] was delivering an ’excellent client service’

In addition, FNB implemented a series of new, innovative features in digital payments and communications, increasing the power and functionality of facilitating payments between individuals and business, and enhancing the speed and security of messaging between the client and the bank.

Together