Africa’s best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning 2023: FNB

Wealth transfer and succession planning advice and services should be at the core of a private bank’s offering, demanding a unified, integrated approach to providing clients with experienced and expert advice across assets, business structures and local and offshore jurisdictions.

Many banks provide a high level of service in this area, but some stand out, and this year, the judges believe that FNB best demonstrated its strength and distinctive qualities in the advice and services it provides, awarding it Africa’s Best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning. FNB Private Clients is led by chief executive Bridgette Walsh-Kruger.

Among several factors supporting the judges' choice is the bank’s integrated approach to providing a comprehensive and personalized range of solutions to clients in this area, together with what one judge describes as its “strong emphasis on building long-term relationships with the next generation and creating a positive impact in the community through its philanthropy offerings.”

Philanthropic initiatives are an increasingly important element in legacy-building, and FNB has shown leadership, especially the level of support it provides clients in identifying, structuring, and managing social-impact initiatives and investment importunities.