Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

Africa’s best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning 2023: FNB

March 30, 2023
Share

Full Results

USE PB_2023_Black_Horizontal.png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Wealth transfer and succession planning advice and services should be at the core of a private bank’s offering, demanding a unified, integrated approach to providing clients with experienced and expert advice across assets, business structures and local and offshore jurisdictions.

Many banks provide a high level of service in this area, but some stand out, and this year, the judges believe that FNB best demonstrated its strength and distinctive qualities in the advice and services it provides, awarding it Africa’s Best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning. FNB Private Clients is led by chief executive Bridgette Walsh-Kruger.

Among several factors supporting the judges' choice is the bank’s integrated approach to providing a comprehensive and personalized range of solutions to clients in this area, together with what one judge describes as its “strong emphasis on building long-term relationships with the next generation and creating a positive impact in the community through its philanthropy offerings.”

Philanthropic initiatives are an increasingly important element in legacy-building, and FNB has shown leadership, especially the level of support it provides clients in identifying, structuring, and managing social-impact initiatives and investment importunities.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsPB regional awardAfricaFNB