Africa’s best private bank for ESG investing 2023: FNB

Environmental, social and governance-focused investing has become a key priority for institutional investors globally over the past few years, leading to a rapid expansion in the universe of ESG-labelled investment products and funds.

This in turn is helping to open up ESG investment opportunities to investors at all levels of wealth and sophistication, a strategic priority for FNB under its ambition to support the so-called democratization of investing in South Africa and across the continent.

Evidencing this effort, the bank listed six exchange-trade notes covering three key ESG indices – MSCI World SRI [Socially Responsible Investment] Index, S&P Global Clean Energy Index and the S&P Global Water Index – providing its clients with the opportunity to invest at a low-cost across these three important themes.

Each ETN – issued by the bank – is available with a currency link or with the currency removed, and is listed at a R10 ($0.55) price per unit with no brokerage charges levied on trading them, helping to open up the ESG investment opportunity to a universe of small investors.