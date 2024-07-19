Single-dealer FX platforms show prices from multiple banks
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Foreign Exchange

Single-dealer FX platforms show prices from multiple banks

Paul Golden
July 19, 2024

Banks are refining their single-dealer platforms to replicate the price comparison benefits of the multi-dealer model while accentuating the former’s unique features.

currency-symbols-magnifying-glass-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

Research conducted by MillTech FX has revealed that many European corporates are now looking for platforms that allow them to see live rates from multiple banks and execute at the best rate, while also reducing the operational burden traditionally associated with this kind of market access.

Companies require more than just competitive pricing across products including swaps and options. The most successful single-dealer portals offer tools to help clients make sense of market structure and activity, such as pre-trade analysis so they can make informed decisions across large spot executions – especially to determine whether they are done through risk transfer or an execution algorithm.

“Flow metrics tools are important as they allow a client to understand what currencies or baskets different investor types are buying or selling,” says Alex Nowak, head of continental electronic fixed income sales at JPMorgan.

Laurent Descout_960
Laurent Descout, Neo

Laurent Descout, founder and chief executive of Neo, notes that improved API connectivity makes it easier for tech-savvy clients to connect to several single-dealer platforms at once, recreating the effect of a multilateral trading facility without obstacles such as having to book FX with a bank that will not make the final payment.

“Some


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Western EuropeForeign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article