Commodity hedging on the rise as elevated prices persist
Treasury

Paul Golden
July 18, 2024

The disconnect between global economic growth and commodity prices is focusing treasurers’ minds on hedging exposures to everything from cocoa to cobalt.

gas-hob-flame-pixabay-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Earlier this month, the World Bank published a paper pointing out that although global economic growth in 2024/25 is expected to be nearly half a percentage point lower than the average in the half decade before the Covid pandemic, average commodity prices are likely to remain close to 40% above 2015 to 2019 levels for energy and base metals, and 30% higher for food.

Various factors account for this deviation, ranging from oil-supply constraints and high demand from China to growth in metals-intensive investment in clean-energy technologies and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“Food and agricultural prices are expected to taper, but extreme weather remains a key risk as was evidenced by record high coffee and cocoa prices,” explains Farah Lotia, vice-president of risk and quantitative analytics at GTreasury. “The surge in gold prices is driven by a flight to safety and increased acquisitions by central banks, although with lower inflationary pressures demand may ease in the second half of the year.”

Farah-Lotia-Hedge-Trackers-960.jpg
Farah Lotia, GTreasury

“Volatility is expected to remain especially high for natural gas and LNG, which remain scarce resources across the western world due to sanctions against Russia,” says André Jäger, senior vice-president Ion Commodities.


Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article