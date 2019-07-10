Africa's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Société Générale

Awards for Excellence 2019

Société Générale’s deep commitment to supporting the communities it works in wins it the award as Africa’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

Working to improve the lives of its employees, customers and communities is built into its Grow with Africa initiative, where the bank collaborates with the public and private sector on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that span investments, financing infrastructure projects and supporting entrepreneurs. It is one of very few international banks to include Africa as a central pillar in its overall growth strategy.

SMEs are at the heart of economic growth in Africa, and in addition to targeting a 60% rise in credit to SMEs in the next five years, Société Générale offers access to microfinance through its mobile money solution, Yup, which it aims to roll out to one million users by 2020.