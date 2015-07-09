The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Western Europe and Nordics awards

July 09, 2015
Western Europe Regional Awards for Excellence

 

Best bank     

Best investment bank

Best debt house 

Best equity house 

Best M&A house 

Best risk adviser 

Best flow house 

Best transaction services house 


 

Country Awards for Excellence

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Austria


Belgium


Cyprus

Denmark



Finland


France


Germany


Greece



Iceland

Ireland


Italy


Luxembourg



The
Netherlands


Norway


Portugal


Spain


Sweden 

Switzerland 

UK 

 

 

About the Awards for Excellence

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. The full results are available here and are accessible by subscribers.

For access to the results, please contact:

Patrick McCulloch, Euromoney, at +44 289 029 0402 or  patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.com,subscribe online, or contact our hotline on +44 (0)207 779 8166,  hotline@euromoneyplc.com.

