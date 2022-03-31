April 2022
FEATURES
Trade finance bounces back, but supply chain resilience remains a challengeIn a momentous year for the industry, the top tier of trade finance banks remained remarkably stable in this year’s Trade Finance Survey. Supply chain disruption will continue to bedevil the sector and liquidity provision together with digital innovation will place sizeable demands on trade finance banks in 2022.
Vol up, rates rising: for convertible bonds, what’s not to like?Despite stock volatility rising from recent lows, and the interest rate picture changing as central banks tackle inflation, convertible bond issuance in 2022 has been very slow. What needs to happen for that to change?
Egypt’s banks increase focus on consumer opportunityEgypt’s supportive regulation, together with the impact of Covid, saw cashless payments in the country grow by more than 230% last year. Now fintechs, banks and state-owned platforms all want a piece of the action.
Soaring oil price heralds Saudi lending boomRate rises, combined with the soaring price of oil, mean that Saudi banks enjoy unprecedented liquidity. This will accelerate the change already under way in the sector.
Shinhan’s Cho on life at 40Shinhan’s landmark anniversary comes as its chairman tries to navigate an unpredictable global environment, the threat of big technology in Korea and the opportunities of expansion in Vietnam.
KakaoBank turns to platform growthSouth Korea’s KakaoBank is unusual among Asian pure-play digital banks, in that it is not only growing fast but is also profitable. Having harvested the low-hanging fruit of wallet balances, it is now building higher-fee products. And last year’s listing showed just how much belief there is in the story.
Russia-free Santander eyes Banamex saleThe war in Ukraine has further highlighted the benefits of Banco Santander’s diversification across Europe and the Americas, according to executive chairman Ana Botín. However, its European home market may be a big disadvantage in Citi’s looming auction of Mexican lender Banamex.
Park Jung-ho: Korea’s Mr M&APark Jung-ho is a key executive in three arms of the SK chaebol, Korea’s third-largest. In more than 30 years he has developed a reputation as a dealmaker, whose key transactions – buying Hynix, Toshiba’s memory business and a major division of Intel – are seen as corporate landmarks. He explains his approach to Euromoney in Seoul.
Exodus: Can Hong Kong stem the outflow of financial talent?As Covid fatalities rise fast, senior bankers are fleeing a city that, despite today's relaxation of some rules, is increasingly cut off from the world. Will Hong Kong ever be the same again?
OPINION
OPINION
LEADERS
Private equity’s relationship with the Spac asset class? It’s complicated.
A combination of geographical position and commodity strength is working in the country’s favour.
Corporates want to improve sustainability in their supply chains, but, if anything, the barriers to doing so are getting worse.
COLUMNS
With consumer business sales mostly finalized in Asia, attention turns now to Jane Fraser’s commitment to devote the proceeds to growth in the region. We are seeing early signs.
ESG has been an intense focus for banks in recent years – not least for their communications teams. But with war in Ukraine, ESG has hit its first real test – and the talking has stopped.
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s new president, is seen as pro-business and pro-market reform. Bankers are delighted, but there’s also a nagging doubt that populist policies that favour retail investors over institutional have crept in to win votes.
What practical steps do banks have to take when a client falls foul of a sanction list?
Vaca muerta is an enormous oil and gas field, but it may be too late to exploit it.
MACASKILL ON MARKETS
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE