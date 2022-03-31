The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

KakaoBank turns to platform growth

Yun-Ho-young-seated-kakaobank-960.jpg
KakaoBank chief executive Yun Ho-young

South Korea’s KakaoBank is unusual among Asian pure-play digital banks, in that it is not only growing fast but is also profitable. Having harvested the low-hanging fruit of wallet balances, it is now building higher-fee products. And last year’s listing showed just how much belief there is in the story.

Chris Wright
March 31, 2022
Share

There was a time last year when KakaoBank, the branchless digital lender, was the biggest bank in South Korea by market capitalization. For several months after its August IPO, the six-year-old bank was bigger than Woori Bank, whose legacy operations date back to 1898, or Shinhan Bank, to 1897. It was also bigger than KB Financial Group, whose 13 constituent businesses together account for W663.9 trillion ($543 billion) in assets, about 20 times as much as KakaoBank.

Valuations for anything tech-related have cooled considerably since then, but the ardour for KakaoBank hasn’t really faded: at the time of writing its share price stands at W51,800, well below its absurd and fleeting W92,000 August 2021 peak but still up heavily from an IPO price of W39,000.

One reason its share price has stayed resilient is because from an early point in its history, KakaoBank has had numbers to back up the digital vision. Its full-year 2021 numbers show that it has 18 million customers – the national population is around 52 million – and turned a W256.9 billion operating profit in 2021, up 110% year on year. The bank was established in 2016 but got its banking licence in April 2017 and launched public services that July.

It

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING FeaturesAsia PacificSouth KoreaFintechBanking
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree