The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Soaring oil price heralds Saudi lending boom

Black Gold Faith
Photo: Getty Images

Rate rises, combined with the soaring price of oil, mean that Saudi banks enjoy unprecedented liquidity. This will accelerate the change already under way in the sector.

Steven Gilmour
March 31, 2022
Share

War in Europe has sent investors scrambling for safety, and in a world of rate hikes and soaring commodity costs, few havens stand out quite like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A currently fading pandemic and rising energy prices have returned the economy to growth rates not seen in almost a decade. The renewed surge in oil prices will further swell government coffers and spill through into a banking sector undergoing an unprecedented transition.

As the world entered 2022, the Saudi banking sector was awash with optimism. Analysts pointed to strong revenue growth, robust asset quality and a pipeline of government projects expected to drive loan growth. Confirmation came in the form of healthy full year financial results. Al Rajhi Bank – the country’s largest – recently announced a net income rise of almost 40% in 2021 to SR14.74 billion ($3.9 billion). Saudi National Bank – the second largest – reported net income was up over 10% at SR12.6 billion. Smaller lenders, who struggled more during the pandemic, posted even sharper rises. Common factors in the recovery included higher income from financing and investment, and lower impairment charges for expected losses.

A month or so later, even with the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the spectre of stagflation, that optimism is largely undiminished.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING BankingCapital MarketsCommoditiesSaudi ArabiaFeaturesMiddle East
Share
Steven Gilmour
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree