CAPITAL MARKETS

US bond volumes give hope that capital markets can buck their weak start

dollars-roll-bond-US-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Global capital markets deal volumes have fallen not just from their pandemic highs but also from the start of 2019. Undaunted, bankers remain upbeat about prospects. While aggregate activity is down, the detailed picture is certainly more nuanced.

Mark Baker
March 31, 2022
No investment banker was expecting 2022 to be like 2021. The full-year earnings season, which saw many banks report record investment banking and capital markets revenues, was all about dampening expectations.

The caveats were everywhere: yes results had been on a tear, but the benchmark should be 2019, not the odd dynamics of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and definitely not the extraordinary glut of issuance seen in 2021.

And that was before Russia invaded Ukraine.

One week shy of the end of the first quarter of the year, Euromoney decided to take a look at how 2022 is shaping up.

CAPITAL MARKETS FeaturesUnited StatesCapital Markets
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
