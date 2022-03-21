The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

ClearBank raises funds for global expansion

Peter Lee
March 21, 2022
Share

The provider of embedded banking to UK fintechs heads to Europe after its technology achieves speedy implementation of Russian sanctions screening.

arrow-g8f99ff23c_960.jpg

ClearBank has raised £175 million in new equity in an investment round led by Apax Digital, the growth equity arm of Apax. That makes the private equity firm one of three large shareholders – along with long-standing backers CFFI UK Ventures (Barbados) Ltd and PPF Financial Holdings BV, which both also participated in the latest funding round – in the fast-growing wholesale provider of underlying banking and payments services to more than 200 financial institutions.

When it launched in 2017, ClearBank was the first new clearing bank to be authorized by UK regulators in 250 years. It provides banking as a service through one low-cost, cloud-based platform.

A lot of our customers now operate internationally and globally. They tell us that they love our sterling APIs for payments and banking, but they now also need euros and dollars
Charles McManus, ClearBank
Charles McManus, ClearBank.jpg

It now underpins many of the winners in the vigorous UK fintech scene, including Tide and OakNorth Bank, established leaders in small and medium-sized enterprise banking, as well as Chip, a provider of savings accounts and investments to retail, and many other innovators specializing in certain sectors, such as Oxbury, which banks farmers and the agriculture sector.

ClearBank

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING BankingUnited KingdomWestern EuropeRussia
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree