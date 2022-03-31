The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Off the record

March 31, 2022
April 2022

“We are very busy, but it’s a different kind of busy, not with deals”

One capital markets banker explains how the job has changed in the face of the perma-crisis in financial markets


“The risk was always that these banks would walk away in a crisis”

A Russian expat in London’s financial sector casts doubt on the idea that international banks were ever a reliable safe haven in his home country


“The Koreans used to say: if you stick a pin in him, no blood comes out”

A banker in Seoul notes local suspicion at a somewhat robotic expat


“At this point venture capital is just a lottery. You can’t convince me otherwise”

One banker suggests that long-term successes amid the VC noise are more luck than judgement


“If you’re in the infrastructure business, people say it’s not really newsworthy – until it is. And that’s when you have a problem, because there’s a sewage spill on the front page”

An infrastructure specialist on the unique nature of the asset class


“As soon as Commonwealth Bank is competing against you for your product, the dog’s pissing on the swag.







