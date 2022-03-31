Off the record

“We are very busy, but it’s a different kind of busy, not with deals”

One capital markets banker explains how the job has changed in the face of the perma-crisis in financial markets

“The risk was always that these banks would walk away in a crisis”

A Russian expat in London’s financial sector casts doubt on the idea that international banks were ever a reliable safe haven in his home country

“The Koreans used to say: if you stick a pin in him, no blood comes out”

A banker in Seoul notes local suspicion at a somewhat robotic expat

“At this point venture capital is just a lottery. You can’t convince me otherwise”

One banker suggests that long-term successes amid the VC noise are more luck than judgement

“If you’re in the infrastructure business, people say it’s not really newsworthy – until it is. And that’s when you have a problem, because there’s a sewage spill on the front page”

An infrastructure specialist on the unique nature of the asset class