Trade finance bounces back, but supply chain resilience remains a challenge

RESULTS TRADE FINANCE SURVEY The survey is designed to give our readers valuable information on the global trade finance market and the opportunity to rank trade finance providers across a selection of categories and an overall global ranking of providers as rated by their clients.

The most recent Coalition index for transaction banking shows that trade finance grew in line with the recovery in overall trade during the first half of 2021. This meant that trade finance revenues actually enjoyed one of their biggest increases since the beginning of 2015. It was the result of a strong recovery in trade volumes from the pandemic-subdued activity in 2020.

In structured trade finance, a rise in commodity prices and trade volumes led to improved commodities trade finance and export finance performance. Supply chain finance volumes also grew.

Traditional financial institutions have played a key role in trade finance advisory and enablement, especially in terms of paperless trade and other forms of digitalization, as well as funding and risk management requirements through clients’ supply chains.

Elsewhere,