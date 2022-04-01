The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Quotes of the month

April 01, 2022
Share

April 2022

speak-up-960.jpg

“We have a good and growing business in Mexico and don’t need to buy Banamex”

Ana Botín, Santander Group executive chairman, tells Euromoney that she is in no rush to throw her hat in the ring for Banamex


“Only collaboration between financial institutions and public institutions can successfully ensure sanctions are followed to the greatest extent”

Eimantas Vytuvis, director of Lithuania’s Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering, is realistic about the challenges facing those imposing sanctions


“When the cost of money goes up, the cost of carrying underperforming businesses goes up”

Tyler Dickson, global co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory at Citi, explains that the end of cheap money has implications for corporate finance


“Banque Misr’s strategy isn’t to compete with fintechs but rather to cooperate with them”

Mohamed El-Etreby, chairman at Egypt’s Banque Misr, sees opportunities in the fast-growing consumer sector


“Startups are now better positioned than conglomerates for an explosive growth due to their fast decision-making process”

Park Jung-ho, chairman SK Telecom, explains that agility is key in Korean M&A

Tags

OPINION OpinionFront EndQuotes of the monthApril 2022
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree