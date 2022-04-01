Quotes of the month
April 2022
“We have a good and growing business in Mexico and don’t need to buy Banamex”
Ana Botín, Santander Group executive chairman, tells Euromoney that she is in no rush to throw her hat in the ring for Banamex
“Only collaboration between financial institutions and public institutions can successfully ensure sanctions are followed to the greatest extent”
Eimantas Vytuvis, director of Lithuania’s Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering, is realistic about the challenges facing those imposing sanctions
“When the cost of money goes up, the cost of carrying underperforming businesses goes up”
Tyler Dickson, global co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory at Citi, explains that the end of cheap money has implications for corporate finance
“Banque Misr’s strategy isn’t to compete with fintechs but rather to cooperate with them”
Mohamed El-Etreby, chairman at Egypt’s Banque Misr, sees opportunities in the fast-growing consumer sector
“Startups are now better positioned than conglomerates for an explosive growth due to their fast decision-making process”
Park Jung-ho, chairman SK Telecom, explains that agility is key in Korean M&A